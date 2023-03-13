Jimmy Kimmel Jokes with Malala Yousafzai, Asking if Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine at The 2023 Oscars!

Malala Yousafzai had no comment regarding the Spitgate 2022 scandal. On Sunday, the 25-year-old human rights activist was playfully asked by Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel about the rumored saliva-fueled feud between Don’t Worry Darling co-stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles – a rumor that Pine, 42, just dispelled.

“Your work on women’s and children’s education and human rights is admirable. Being the youngest Nobel Prize recipient in history, I was curious as to whether or not you believe Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.” Kimmel, 55, read a purported fan question with a deadpan expression.

Yousafzai remarked to the host while her fellow audience members chuckled, “I just speak about peace.”

Jimmy Kimmel asks Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” “I only talk about peace.” #Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/WIrxh3VWwo pic.twitter.com/ZeeOvympBt — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2023

During a recent “Explain This” video interview for Esquire, Pine addressed the internet conspiracy claim that Styles, 29, spit on him at a screening of Don’t Worry Darling when Pine sat between the pop star and director/costar Olivia Wilde.

“Harry did not spit on me,” stated Pine, whose representative earlier denied the incident to PEOPLE. Harry is an extremely kind individual.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor continued, “I’m traveling back from Venice and I’m sleeping, having a fantastic time on the plane, I love planes, and [my publicist] wakes me up in a, you know, state and says, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.'” “And I was like, ‘About what?’ and he said, ‘About Harry spitting on you.’ I had no idea what had occurred.”

He said, “She showed me the object, and it does like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

“I believe he bent down and said, “It’s just words, isn’t it?” Since we had this little joke, we’re all jet-lagged, and we’re all attempting to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing press events, your brain becomes confused and you start speaking gibberish “described Pine “And we joked, ‘Man, it’s only words”

Yousafzai attended the Oscars to show support for Stranger at the Gate, a documentary short she produced that was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Yousafzai was 15 years old in 2012 when a Taliban gunman boarded her school bus and shot her in the face. She was born in Mingora, Pakistan. Despite the injuries, she continued to advocate for girls’ education and won the Nobel Peace Prize at age 17.

“Eight years after receiving the #NobelPeacePrize, @Malala continues to advocate for girls’ access to education,” the coveted prize’s official Twitter account stated in honor of her birthday, sharing a special letter she wrote in 2014 when she visited the Nobel Institute in Norway.

She stated in the statement, “I will continue to work for the education of every child, and I will not stop until every child is in school.”