Jim Edmonds Celebrates Christmas With Kids and Kortnie O’Connor

A time for celebration — and reflection. Jim Edmonds celebrated Xmas with his young ones and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, as his estranged spouse, Meghan King, traveled back to St. Louis for the holiday seasons.

“This 12 months commenced rough and I could not think about a much better ending to a hard yr on lots of stages,” the 50-calendar year-previous previous baseball participant wrote along with the family members snap in front of the Christmas tree on Thursday, December 24. “I couldn’t be a lot more proud and appreciative of what I have in my lifetime. Certainly am blessed! Merry Christmas from my household to yours.”

Us Weekly broke the information in October 2019 that Edmonds and King, 36, break up immediately after 5 yrs of relationship. The previous couple share daughter Aspen, 4, and 2-12 months-aged twin boys Hayes and Hart. Edmonds is also the father of grownup daughters Lauren and Hayley, whom she shared with his late very first spouse, Lee Ann Horton. (Lauren, who is expecting, and Hayley were not showcased in the aforementioned household image.) He also shares son Landon and daughter Sutton with ex-wife Allison Jayne Raski.

It did not consider prolonged for Edmonds and King’s divorce to flip messy just after she accused him of cheating on her with their nanny — allegations that he and the caretaker denied. Issues turned even nastier among them in 2020 as they argued more than custody of their 3 very little kinds. Last thirty day period, the athlete and Hayley slammed King for testing favourable for COVID-19 after partying in Miami.

Extra lately, Edmonds accused the True Housewives of Orange County alum of leaving their former property “dirty and messy” right after she moved out.

“Not employed to this landlord things in this article,” he claimed in an Instagram movie on December 10. “I did not notice that another person would go away a house this soiled and messy. I have four persons in in this article throwing trash absent that was just left powering.”

King, who split from boyfriend Christian Schauf in November, fired again in an special assertion to Us at the time: “I’m heading through an emotionally major transition, and I’m deciding upon to only search for the positive due to the fact the unfavorable is way too significantly for me to get on proper now. I’m extremely enthusiastic to be in my new house with my small children!”

The former Bravo personality is set to shell out time with Aspen, Hayes and Hart on Friday, December 25, following they open presents with Edmonds.

“Merry Xmas Eve! Currently I’m traveling home to St Louis to get ready my young ones for Santa!” King wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “Andddd that is about all that is happening for Xmas this year. Maybe I’ll toss in a breakfast casserole also 🤔. It is small and straightforward but I am kinda loving these Covid holidays… am I the only a person? 🎄”

She also took to Instagram Tales to document her aircraft trip.

“Make it house,” she captioned a video clip from the bath on Thursday. “Tonight I’m pretending like it is Xmas Eve-eve. Tomorrow I will do all the actual Xmas Eve things with my kiddos.”

