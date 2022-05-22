Jim Cornette Net Worth: A Closer Look Into Profession Life, Career, Lifestyle in 2022!

James Mark Cornette (born September 17, 1961) is an American author and podcaster who has formerly worked as an agent, booker, color commentator, manager, promoter, trainer, and occasional professional wrestler in the professional wrestling industry.

He has worked for the Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, the World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE), Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling), and Ring of Honor over the course of his career. He was the co-owner, head booker, and head trainer of Ohio Valley Wrestling from 1999 to 2005, and he was the owner and chief booker of Smoky Mountain Wrestling from 1991 to 1995. Cornette stepped away from his function as an on-screen manager in his final years of work, focusing mostly on backstage duties.

Cornette Stepped Down as A Manager in 2017.

Prior to his retirement, he served as an on-screen “authority figure” persona in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Ring of Honor, as well as holding backstage responsibilities in both firms. Cornette also had a long history as a color commentator, most notably for Major League Wrestling, What Culture Pro Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Cornette has been inducted into the NWA, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Memphis, and Professional Wrestling Halls of Fame. Cornette is also known for his long-running real-life dispute with fellow professional wrestling booker Vince Russo, who filed an EPO against Cornette for stalking in June 2017. Two episodes of Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring series chronicled the Cornette vs. Russo dispute.

Jim Cornette’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

$5 Million

Jim Cornette has a net worth of $5 million as a professional wrestler manager, promoter, booker, and commentator in the United States. Jim Cornette was born in September 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky. Cornette began her professional wrestling career with the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. From 1991 to 1995, he was the owner of Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and from 1993 to 2005, he was a member of the WWF/WWE.

From 2006 to 2009, Cornette was with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, then from 2009 to 2012, he was with Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling. In 2015, he joined Global Force Wrestling. Sherri Martel, Big Bubba Rodgers, Buddy Landel, Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett, Yokozuna, The British Bulldog, Owen Hart, Vader, Mark Henry, Dutch Mantel, Hercules, Dick Murdoch, and Barry Windham are among the wrestlers Cornette has managed. He’s also managed tag teams like The Midnight Express, The Fantastics, The Fabulous Ones, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, The Heavenly Bodies, and others.

The Beginning

James Cornette was born on September 17, 1961, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Doug Cornette, a secretary for the Louisville Chamber of Commerce. His father died when he was seven years old. Cornette has been a fan of wrestling since he was nine years old, claiming to have built a ten-foot antenna on top of his house as a youngster in order to see as much regional wrestling as possible.

Career

Cornette started his wrestling career working for World Championship Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. He was the owner of Smoky Mountain Wrestling between 1991 and 1995, and he was a part of the WWF/WWE from 1993 until 2005. Cornette competed for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling between 2006 and 2009. He wrestled for Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling between 2009 and 2012. He joined the Global Force Wrestling organization in 2015. Cornette has formerly managed Sherri Martel, Big Bubba Rodgers, Buddy Landel, Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett, Yokozuna, The British Bulldog, Owen Hart, Vader, Mark Henry, and Dutch Mantel, Hercules, and Dick Murdoch. In addition, he has collaborated with Hercules and Dutch Mantel. He also worked as a manager for tag teams such as The Midnight Express, The Fantastics, The Fabulous Ones, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and The Heavenly Bodies.

Private Life

On October 31, 2007, Cornette married Stacey Goff. As “Synn,” Goff worked for Cornette’s OVW. Goff was Batista’s OVW manager as Synn.

Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru and The Jim Cornette Experience

Cornette received a Silver Play Button after his YouTube channel reached 100,000 subscribers in April 2020. In 2021, both podcasts were popular.

Cornette was dubbed a “fire-breathing progressive” by Cenk Uygur. In a September 2009 podcast interview, he expressed support for Obama’s healthcare policies. Cornette voted for Obama as a Democrat in 2008. Cornette is a scathing opponent of right-wing politics, labeling Sarah Palin “a worthless twat” and accusing the GOP of “fearmongering.” Cornette referred to Trump as “President Pigshit” and Trump’s wife as “Melanoma” and “The First Cunt” during his administration. Non-wrestling media, such as The Young Turks, have taken notice of his political views and remarks. On December 17, Cornette professed his democratic socialism. Cornette backed the March for Our Lives protest in March 2018 and chastised the National Rifle Association.