Jim Carrey suggests his time playing Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night time Live’ has occur to an stop

Jim Carrey has announced that his time playing president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Evening Are living has arrive to an close.

The comedian introduced his departure in a tweet posted today (December 19) ahead of the show’s Christmas episode.

“Though my expression was only intended to be 6 months, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s optimum contact of duty,” Carrey wrote.

“I would love to go forward understanding that Biden was the victor since I nailed that shit. But I am just a single in a long line of very pleased, fighting SNL Bidens!”

The comic took in excess of the job of Biden from Woody Harrelson for the 46th period of the renowned sketch demonstrate.

Carrey, who has hosted SNL 2 times, pitched himself for the aspect to collection creator Lorne Michaels specifically.

“There was some curiosity on his element,” Michaels instructed Vulture. “And then we responded, certainly, positively. But it came down to conversations about what the just take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as properly. He will give the element power and energy, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Back in September, Harrelson stated to NME why he moved on from actively playing Biden.

“I was approached two or a few moments but I could not do it so I really do not know, perhaps Lorne has moved on which would likely be intelligent to have individuals who were being certainly going to display up,” he stated.

“Because I never know, I wasn’t generally going to be there, but I’d be open up to accomplishing it yet again of course. It’s so entertaining.”

