Jill Biden & Doug Emhoff React to Their Spouses’ Big Win

Now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are President- and Vice President-elect, it’s time for their spouses to weigh in!

Amid widespread celebrations in many American and international cities, nobody could be happier than Dr. Jill Biden, who will become America’s next first lady — and the first Italian-American among presidents or their wives.

Biden, 69, posted a sweet photo of herself with Joe, who is holding up a sign that reads, “Dr. & Vice President Biden Live Here.” In it, she playfully covers up the word “Vice.”

Joe’s also wearing a “We Just Did” cap with a “46” on it, indicating that he is set to become the country’s 46th POTUS.

She commented, “He will be a President for all of our families.”

Twitter Tight-knit fam!

The Bidens’ granddaughter, Naomi, also posted a touching, Polaroid-style photo showing the family surrounding Joe with a group bear-hug!

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, 55, posted a photo of himself hugging our next veep, writing simply, “So proud of you.” He finished it with two heart emojis and two American flag emojis.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU

— Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020 Like his wife, Emhoff is breaking new ground — he is the first spouse of a president or vice president who is Jewish, and because Kamala is the first woman elected as vice president, Doug has the honor of being the first person ever to be called America’s “second gentleman.”