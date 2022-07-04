Jhene Aiko Net Worth: How Much Has Jhene Aiko Made This Year?

Jhené American singer Aiko Efuru Chilombo (born March 16, 1988) began her career by lending vocals to R&B group B2K and participating in a number of their music videos. Although she is not connected to Lil’ Fizz, a member of the B2K group, she was referred to as his “cousin” at the time.

Sony and Epic Records recommended using it as a marketing strategy to promote Aiko through the group and build her own fan base. My Name Is Jhené, Aiko’s debut album, was scheduled to be released in 2003 through her record labels Sony, The Ultimate Group, and Epic; however, the album was never made available since Aiko finally asked to be let out of the label so that she may finish her studies.

Aiko returned to the music scene in March 2011 with the release of Sailing Soul, her debut full-length effort (s). Aiko inked a recording deal with Def Jam Recordings record label ARTium on December 16, 2011, which is run by American music producer No I.D.

Biography of Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko was born on March 16, 1988, making her 34 years old as of 2022. She grew up and was educated in an upper-middle-class Los Angeles, California, family. Later, when she was just seven years old, her family moved to Slauson Avenue, which is close to Windsor Hills, Baldwin Hills, and Ladera Heights.

Read More: Marcie Hobbs Net Worth: A Real Time Update on Richer Life!

Since high school, she has been homeschooling to finish her early education. After that, she quit her studies to take vocal lessons in Culver City, California. She had to stop taking vocal training as well since, at the age of 20, she unexpectedly became pregnant.

Jhene Aiko’s Net Worth

American singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko has a $6 million dollar fortune. In March 1988, Jhene Aiko was born in Los Angeles, California. She was signed by Epic Records and The Ultimate Group, but she quit both to finish her education. Despite not being related to Lil’ Fizz, she was initially referred to be his cousin.

My Name is Jhene was the album she recorded in 2003, but it was never made public. Her 2011 self-released mixtape Sailing Soul(s) has received 400,000 downloads. On Artium and Def Jam, she released the EP Sail in 2013. The EP reached #2 on the US R&B/Hip Hop charts and #8 on the Billboard 200 charts, selling over 250,000 copies in the US.

The EP included the singles “3:16 AM,” “Bed Peace,” and “The Worst,” which all reached the top 10 of the US R&B chart. Souled Out, Aiko’s first studio album, is expected to be released in September 2014. Cocaine 80s’ debut song from the album “To Love & Die” peaked at #20 on the US R&B chart. Jhene received a BET Centric Award in 2014 for “The Worst.”

Jhene Aiko Has Dated Who?

Singer Big Sean was one of the singer’s many loves. She also had a brief union with Dot da Genius, a.k.a. Oladipo Omishore. Aiko and Big Sean first came into contact when co-writing the song Beware with rapper Lil Wayne in 2013.

When Aiko’s divorce was finally finalized three years later, in 2016, the couple made their relationship public. After a brief separation in late 2018, Sean and Aiko reconciled in 2021. The two most recently shared a screen in the music video for Jhene’s most current track, Tryna Smoke. They were both nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Additionally, they were seen holding hands at the 2022 Super Bowl, where Aiko performed America the Beautiful. When Mickey Guyton walked out to sing the National Anthem, NBC mistakenly confused Guyton for Aiko.

Aiko’s name was written on the network’s screen as Guyton came out to perform, which temporarily confused several viewers.

Real Estate

Read More: Illumibowl Net Worth: Journey of This from Bottom to Top!

Jhené spent $2.5 million on a house in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles in 2020. Jhené spent $3.4 million on a house in Encino, California, in 2021. She listed this house for sale for $3.65 million about nine months later.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: Thenewspocket