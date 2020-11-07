Jesy Nelson pulls from MTV EMAs over puzzle ailment

Jesy Nelson has pulled from the MTV EMA’s after shooting sick.

Jesy Nelson

The 29-year old singer was due to host and play in the European Music Awards along with her Small Mix bandmates on Sunday (08. 11. 20) however she will overlook the awards along with Small Mix’s’The Hunt’ TV show closing on Saturday (07. 11. 20) because of illness.

The group said in a statement:”Jesy is unwell and won’t be appearing on tonight’s closing of’Small Mix The Hunt’. She’ll likewise not be doing or hosting tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s.”

Jesy had emerged about the semi-final of the BBC One series, only hours before the mystery illness was declared.

Meanwhile, Jesy’s bandmates – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, also Leigh-Anne Pinnock – may show the awards show with no.

The group – who were nominated for Best Pop, Best Team and Best Virtual Live, formerly declared their gig Instagram, saying:”IT’S HAPPENING! We’re SO excited to announce that we are going to be hosting the @mtvema’s on November 8th. That will definitely gonna be this much fun”

Small Mix were shaped 10 years back ‘The X Factor’ and Jade lately said:”I really still can not think this, as a woman group as a pop girl group, we have continued 10 years. That is actually indicative of. I believe that it’s all right to blow your trumpet today and again. I believe we must be very proud of ourselves to that. We have managed to accomplish a decade and we have always – up before a couple of years back – we’re always sort of the underdog. Nobody expected us to acquire’The X Factor’. Nobody expected us to be in existence for quite a very long moment. I simply think that it’s amazing, actually.”