The Australian Sailor Jessica Watson’s Net Worth 2023: All You Need To Know

Jessica Watson OAM, an Australian sailor born on May 18, 1993, received the Order of Australia Medal for solo circumnavigating at 16. On October 18, 2009, Watson departed Sydney and travelled northeast, traversing the Pacific Ocean’s equator before moving on to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Though the journey was shorter than the necessary 21,600 nautical miles (40,000 km) to be called a global circumnavigation by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, she arrived in Sydney on May 15, 2010, three days before turning 17 years old. In honour of her journey, Watson was named the Young Australian of the Year in 2011 and received a Medal of the Order of Australia the following year.

Jessica Watson’s Net worth

When estimating her earnings, one must consider Jessica Watson’s multiple revenue streams, including her everyday work at Deloitte. In Australia, a managerial position at Deloitte pays an employee about AUD 109,194 (about $75,692) yearly. Additionally, the typical pay for a professional in public speaking in Australia is roughly AUD 73,045 ($50,627).

However, Jessica probably earns more for her business appearances because she is well-known. Also, Jessica’s earnings are likely influenced by the sales of her two novels. Additionally, she most likely received royalties for participating in the Netflix biography.

Lastly, monthly stipends or prize money are sometimes offered with public honours and awards. The Australian sailor’s numerous accolades and trophies have probably made a small dent in her overall net worth. Combining all these elements, we peg Jessica Watson’s current net worth at about $3 million.

How did Jessica Earn her money?

Although sponsors and her family’s funds paid for most of Jessica’s journey, she gained extensive media attention when she arrived. She also received several prestigious awards, including the Spirit of Sport honour from the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. The Young Performer of the Year title at the annual Sports Performer Awards in 2010, an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours List in 2012, and the Young Australian of the Year title in 2011.

The youngster was also the only seaman named on the National Geographic Society’s list of “2010 Adventurers of the Year.” After her solo trip, Jessica took part in several prestigious boat and swimming competitions at the national level. For instance, in December 2011’s Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, she was the youngest competitor at 18.

In addition to the Netflix dramatisation of her solo world voyage, Jessica participated in the 2010 film 210 Days. Even though she is still passionate about sailing today, the Australian government paid $30,000 to buy Ella’s Pink Lady in 2011. It is currently on display in Brisbane’s Queensland Maritime Museum permanently.

