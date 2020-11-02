Jess Glynne ‘regrets’ dress code complaint

Jess Glynne “regrets” accusing a restaurant of discriminating against her.

Jess Glynne

The 30-year-old singer suffered a backlash over the summer when she hit out at an upmarket London eatery for refusing her entry because she was wearing a tracksuit but she insisted her words were “misconstrued” and she was just trying to make a point that people should never be “disregarded” just because of the way they look.

She admitted to Telegraph Luxury magazine: “I wish I never posted it. I think it got so misconstrued.

“I called it discrimination which was the wrong word and it’s a very sensitive time at the moment. I know discrimination is a lot bigger than that.

“ I appreciate I wasn’t dressed appropriately, but the reason I posted my outfit was that I was aware of what I looked like in a tracksuit and I felt as if I was treated accordingly.

“My point was that as a human being, you shouldn’t be disregarded.”

In her original post, the ‘Hold My Hand’ hitmaker had blasted Sexy Fish – which has a clear dress code policy set out on their website – for their “rude” attitude when staff refused her entry, despite the restaurant being “empty”.

She wrote: “Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY. I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.

“@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting. We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was just simply RUDE. Thanks and bye (sic)”

While Jess regrets the post, it is still live on her Instagram account, though commenting has been removed.