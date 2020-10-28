Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Debut New Lovers

Exes Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are all making their new connections Instagram official, and also the timing is sort of eerie.

Approximately a year after their separation, the Jersey Shore stars surfaced their new spouses on social websites while they had been (coincidentally) each out sailing on holiday this past week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ronnie shared with a flaming sexy picture of himself holding his new fan, Saffire Matos, since they kissed onto a holiday. The set are traveling in Puerto Rico, in which they shot a small excursion about Dorado Reef. Saffire was rocking a yellow string bikini and Dior bucket hat to get the Insta debut.

Ronnie captioned the steamy pic, “BearCations!!!” Using a listen emoji.

A resource informs E! News which Ronnie is”completely smitten” with all the beauty tech. The Arab states,”She is not his girlfriend however and they’re taking it slow, but they do like each other lots. She is very pleasant to Ron.”

Mixing their celebration were many buddies that gave every other lap dances, even however Saffire and Ronnie had a few silent minutes checking their mobiles.