Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Fitness Center, tan… and laundry to get a couple!

Jersey Shore celebrity Deena Nicole Cortese shown that the exciting news that she is pregnant! That is correct, the fact TV character is expecting her second baby with spouse Christopher Buckner.

For your maternity statement, Deena went out. The MTV celebrity shared with an adorable family photograph on Instagram, where the few and their 19-month-old kid, Christopher John, were dressed in Halloween dress.

Deena’s blouse read,”I smell a young child.” Her husband’s top was equally as amusing with all the text,”can not frighten me, my spouse is pregnant”

“We are very excited to announce we are anticipating Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” Deena started her caption on Sunday, Oct. 25. “Our hearts have been full of so much joy and love!”

She also added,”CJ will be the best big brother !!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everybody that was inquiring YES YES YES. . I am pregnant”