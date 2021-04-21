Jeremy Vuolo: Jim Bob Duggar HATED Me When I Started Courting Jinger!

If you know anything at all about the Duggars, then you’re probably familiar with the family’s notoriously intense courtship process.

Jim Bob Duggar is the gatekeeper to his daughters’ virginity, and as gross it seems, he seems to take great pride in this self-appointed role.

That means forcing potential partners to fill out a courtship application that consists of hundreds of questions.

All potential Duggar suitors are forced to go through this degrading, humiliating process, but it seems that no one was put through the wringer quite like Jeremy Vuolo.

By most accounts, Jim Bob didn’t like Jeremy when he first started showing an interest in Jinger Duggar.

And not surprisingly, the patriarch hasn’t warmed to the former pro soccer player in the years since.

But it would be career suicide for Jeremy to bash Jim Bob publicly.

These days the Vuolos have a memoir to promote, and biting the had that feeds would mean dooming themselves to lives of suburban anonymity, a la Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

So when Derick was asked about the infamous courtship application during a recent interview with Us Weekly, he pretended that the whole process was cool and normal.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,’” Jeremy told the tabloid.

“It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls I’d probably come up with a document too.”

While we respect Jeremy’s attempt to make “Mr. Duggar” (side note: Is that really how he refers to his father-in-law?) the victim in all of this, he’s really not fooling anyone.

Jinger also pretended that there’s nothing weird about her dad’s obsession with his daughters’ sex lives, and she was similarly unconvincing.

“Because we’re so in the public eye … [suitors would come] with the wrong intentions of like, ‘Oh, I want to be on TV,’” Jinger said.

“To be fair, I think [the document] is a good thing to kind of sort through real quick. I mean, if somebody is serious, are they really even going to give them the time of day?”

Yes, Jim Bob is only a creepy weirdo with his daughters because the family is on TV.

We’re sure if he wasn’t famous, he’d be a Cool Dad, like some sort of gender-swapped version of Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls.

But Jeremy’s been in the family long enough to know how to play ball, so he goes along with this insanity.

“I think it was a way for Mr. Duggar to get to know me,” he said.

“The questionnaire asks some pretty intensely personal questions. … You have to know who you are.”

Yes, making people you just met answer hundreds of questions about their health, finances, family background, and religious beliefs — the classic method of getting to know someone!

It’s sad that Jeremy is this intimidated by “Mr. Duggar,” but even sadder is the fact that he might employ the same strategies when his own daughters start dating!

