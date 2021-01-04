Jeremy Vine experienced Covid-19 over Xmas as he specifics unpleasant cough

To look at this video be sure to help JavaScript, and take into consideration upgrading to a world wide web

browser that

supports HTML5

movie

Jeremy Vine has explained his expertise of battling Covid-19 in excess of Xmas, describing it as like ‘meeting Elvis’ right after reporting on the virus for months all over 2020.

The broadcaster, 55, stored a online video diary when he fell ill, detailing his signs or symptoms which bundled a persistent cough and a fever.

He had to isolate inside of his household and wore a face mask beneath a cardboard box when interacting with family associates.

He mentioned on Monday’s episode of his Channel 5 exhibit: ‘I had a strange a person, I had Covid.

‘I felt a bit unwell on December the 22nd and then on the 23rd this was me’ cutting to a video diary clip of himself seeking pale and coughing.

He continued: ‘When you have noted so considerably on a virus and you eventually get it, it’s like meeting Elvis. But actually, by day three, Christmas Day, I was a minor far better, despite the fact that I had now had a optimistic check consequence.

‘I adopted all the regulations. The household isolated. I experienced to isolate within just the home.’

A even more clip from his diary confirmed him putting a cardboard box more than his head in advance of asking his household if they ended up ‘alright’.

The former Strictly Arrive Dancing star acknowledged that he experienced not had the virus as poorly as other folks have, calling his encounter ‘a mild dusting’.

Chatting to visitor Vernon Kay about how he initially fell unwell, he discussed that he just felt as although some thing was improper.

A lot more: Jeremy Vine



‘I basically felt unwell’ Jeremy stated. ‘It’s just as obscure as that. I felt a little bit overheated.’

The host also described the coronavirus test, a nasal swab, as ‘no fun’.

Talking at the conclude of his closing show for 2020, he explained the final year as ‘like the whole nation has acquired a hangover it doesn’t deserve.

‘But on the constructive side, the cavalry is coming. The vaccine is all-around the corner and if you’re there, we’re in this article.’

Jeremy Vine airs weekdays from 9.15am on Channel 5.

Received a tale?

If you have bought a superstar story, video or images get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment staff by emailing us [email protected] kingdom, calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to our Submit Stuff web page – we’d like to listen to from you.

Far more : Matthew Wright feared dashing one-year-old daughter to medical center with Covid indicators

Much more : Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are acquiring married this yr immediately after Christmas Eve engagement