Jeremy Clarkson compares Sir David Attenborough to Avengers’ Thanos

Jeremy Clarkson has supplied his take on Television set in 2020 – and summed up a mad year by comparing Sir David Attenborough to Avengers character Thanos.

The Grand Tour presenter brought his dry wit to the year’s telly as he hosted his Christmas specific Clarkson On Tv set, and he certainly had some sturdy viewpoints.

Just one of the most weird was his consider on Sir David, who he asserted has been constantly ‘telling us off’, with the one particular-off specific sharing a clip from the environmentalist’s film A Lifestyle On Our Planet.

Sir David is heard speaking about the hazards of overpopulation, with Jeremy joking that his suggestions sounded a bit way too very similar to villain Thanos’s in the Avengers films.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, performed by Josh Brolin, is seen wiping out half the populace with a snap of his fingers.

‘To get rid of Thanos, they assembled all the Avengers to destroy him,’ Jeremy asserted, just before quipping: ‘David Attenborough, in the meantime, received knighted!’

Marvel villains apart, Sir David is set to release his approaching documentary series A Excellent Planet in January, and it looks completely spectacular.

In a initially glance trailer, we know we’re in for one thing excellent, as he speaks about the meticulously laid out world that we are living on.

‘They say perfection doesn’t exist, but that is not rather true,’ he is listened to indicating.

‘There is just one earth wherever every component has fallen into location properly. World Earth.’

Marvel



‘From volcanoes to weather conditions systems, ocean currents to the heat of the solar, these forces have allowed daily life on earth to prosper.

‘Join me to explore how these assorted forces perform together to maintain our earth in great equilibrium.’

