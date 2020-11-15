Jeremih Hospitalized at the ICU After COVID-19 Identification: Tales

Singer Jeremih, whose actual name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is allegedly in the hospital after a coronavirus identification.

Based on TMZ, via its origins, the 33-year old celebrity was accepted into the ICU and was put in a breathing ventilator. The socket reports”his state has lately gotten worse.”

E! News has achieved to Jeremih’s repetitions for remark and we’ve yet to be given a response.

It is uncertain when the”Imma Star” singer tested positive for COVID-19 and just how long he’s been hospitalized. In addition, it is unknown if his present condition is because of COVID-19 or other issues coming from the identification.

After the information about Jeremih’s wellbeing, artists banded together to deliver their love and support to encourage to him Saturday, Nov. 14.

Chance that the Rapper, 50 Cent and several others chose to societal websites with particular messages.

“Please if you’re able to have a moment to beg for my buddy Jeremih, he’s just like a brother to me and he is sick now,” Chance that the Rapper, fellow Chicago native, shared Twitter. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus therefore in the event that you can for me please say a prayer .”