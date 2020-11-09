Jeopardy! Winner Functions Up Thanking Alex Trebek

Alex Trebeck‘s heritage lives on. The game show host, who died from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Nov. 8, also had a strong effect on Jeopardy! winner Burt Thakur.

And that is just what the contestant advised Trebeck within an episode that aired on Thursday, Nov. 5. )

If requested by Trebeck when he had some family viewing him about the series, Thakur got psychological.

“You know, here is a genuine story. I climbed up… I heard English for you,” Thakur informed Trebek, becoming teary-eyed. “My mum, who raised meI’m likely to get tears now–I had to sit on his lap and see you daily. So it is a fairly special time for me, guy. Thank you very much”

Following his Jeopardy! success, Thakur voiced his focus on Twitter, composing on Nov. 5,”To acquire something money can not purchase was an indescribable experience. To maintain such a varied competition makes me pleased to be an individual and an #American. In the event you saw me, are you going to take a little of my grin and pleasure & discuss with somebody? We can utilize a [smile.]”