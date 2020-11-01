Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce in Tobey Maguire

Four years after their Separation, Tobey Maguire’s estranged wife Jennifer Meyer has filed for divorce. )

TMZ reports Meyer filed the papers in Los Angeles on Friday.

In 2016they announced their separation after nine decades of marriage. ) Both explained in a statement to People magazine,”After much soul searching and thought we’ve made the choice to divide as a few. As dedicated parents, our first priority stays increasing our kids with enduring love, friendship and admiration.”

Over time, Maguire and Meyer have claimed an amicable relationship because their separation. Back in 2018, he revealed his support to her jewelry shop starting in the Pacific Palisades, although she called him the”best ex-husband.”

Tobey and Jennifer have two kids; Otis, respectively 11, along with Ruby, respectively 13.

Because the separation, Maguire was communicating model Tatiana Dieteman, 27. Earlier this season, a source told Us Weekly,”Tobey and Tatiana reside together and they are really content. Tobey’s children love . She is amazing with them”

“Tatiana along with Tobey’s ex-wife Jen get together nicely also,” the insider added.

Last calendar year, Jennifer was connected to NBA representative Rich Paul. An absolutely common,”Jen hasn’t been happier. They’re half a year in and it is on. They’re super happy and super in love. It is really surprising and an amazing relationship. Rich makes her laugh.”

Mega Agency

Still another pal added,”They had been on Mother’s Day along with her entire family and her friends had been together at her birthday celebration a couple of weeks ago. They totally adopt him and are all supportive of their connection. It is really amazing for her and it shows”

It’s unclear whether Jennifer and Rich are still communicating.