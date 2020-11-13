Jennifer Lopez’s Generation provider Beats $40 Million Hustlers Lawsuit

UPDATE: A federal judge has ignored Samantha Barbash‘s lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez‘s generation firm, Nuyorican Productions.

According to court records obtained by E! News, given the defendants May move to dismiss the situation, resulting in an end the almost year long court battle.

In an announcement to E! News, Barbash’s lawyer contributed,”Our customer is clearly complies with the Court’s decision to dismiss that scenario particularly because of the simple fact that the manufacturing business and JLo profited hugely from the usage of Samantha’s own life and narrative along with Samantha received no reimbursement. We find a excellent hypocrisy from that JLo along with the manager of the film have held themselves out as being supportive of women’s rights but had no respect to Samantha’s privacy rights as a girl and had no problems profiting from her story due to her detriment. At this moment, Samantha is now analyzing all her appellate alternatives.”

Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash encompassing her character and participation from the Golden Globes nominated movie, Hustlers.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the 50-year old’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions along with Pole Sisters LLC has been sued for 40 million bucks from the girl who inspired the celebrity’ character Ramona at the movie, Samantha Barbash.