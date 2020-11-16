Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 People’s Choice Awards speech | Video

Jennifer Lopez was used to get a bit, and today she’s an Award. On Sunday, the 51-year old celebrity accepted the coveted decoration in the People’s Choice Awards. After hearing a couple of celebratory words out of her 12-year old twins, Emme along with Max, in addition to Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman, the”Limitless” songstress represented on her famous career and travel to becoming a celebrated singer, celebrity, and press mogul. “I approach my job and my career exactly the identical way I approach my entire life,” she said, swaying a voluminous Christian Siriano apparel. “I lead to love, I’m with my soul, and I attempt to talk with reality in telling stories, singing songs, and acting. I do this with the objective of bringing a bit of happiness, making beauty, and inspiring others to do the same”

E! News first disclosed that Jennifer are the award recipient in September, mentioning her Emmy-nominated Super Bowl halftime show and her own function 2019’s Hustlers as current standout achievements. “Jennifer Lopez has an unparalleled international appeal and for two or more years, has provided us a number of the very iconic, memorable performances of all time,” the outlet mentioned in an announcement. “For paving the way for musicians around the globe and increasing Latinx representation in audio, movie, tv, and style, we are honoring Jennifer Lopez together with The People’s Icon of 2020.” See Jennifer’s acceptance address over.