Jennifer Lopez Scores Grow In Samantha Barash’s $40 Million Defamation Lawsuit Over’Hustlers’

Back in January Samantha Barash, 43, sued Jennifer Lopez‘s,51, Manufacturing company Nuyorican Productions and Maintained her Picture Had Been exploited and the character Had Been defamed from the Hustlers Movie.

After working in several strip clubs through Manhattan, Barbash along with several fellow strippers could garner tens of thousands of high-end Wall Street customers by providing them medication and having sex.

At the litigation Samantha Barbash sued Nuyorican Productions, the distributor of Hustlers STX, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Pole Sisters LLC, also 10 John and Jane Does for $40 million.

The court ruled that although getting similarities into Barbash’s narrative, and although motivated with a 2015 post The Hustlers at Score composed by writer Jessica Pressler, the film didn’t precisely copy Barbash’s”title, portrait, film, or audio”.

Barbash didn’t make a remark herself in regards to the judgment.

