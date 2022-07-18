Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her New Name Following Her Vegas Nuptials To Ben Affleck!

Greetings from Mr. and Mrs. Affleck! Following their private wedding in Las Vegas over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez has officially adopted Ben Affleck’s last name.

The couple’s marriage license application was submitted to the Clark County clerk’s office in Vegas at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, and Lopez named Affleck as her new last name.

Although their marriage certificate hasn’t yet been filed, Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who oversees the county’s Marriage License Bureau, verified to ET that the pair did indeed get a marriage license on Saturday.

The happy pair exchanged vows in front of a small gathering of friends and family in Las Vegas’ A Little White Chapel late on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning.

In the most recent edition of her JLo newsletter, Lopez provided details about the romantic evening.

“We succeeded. Love is lovely. Love is nice. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. 20 years of perseverance, “the Marry Me actress, 52, opened her position.

“What we wanted, exactly. We took a plane to Vegas last night, where we waited in line for a license alongside four other couples who had also traveled to the city known as the “Wedding Capital of the World.”

Two men stood behind us, holding hands and cuddling. All of us wanted the same thing: for the world to acknowledge us as partners and to express our love to the world via the ancient and essentially universal symbol of marriage. In front of us was a young couple who had driven the three hours from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday.”

Lopez revealed that she and Affleck nearly missed the chapel’s midnight arrival time. A fragment of Elvis was present throughout their ceremony, but they were unable to be married by The King due to their tardiness.

By midnight, “we just about made it to the little white wedding chapel,” she wrote. They kindly allowed us to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible that was reportedly formerly driven by the king himself. However, they charged extra for Elvis to appear, and he was already in bed.

Added she, “So, in the tiny chapel, we read our own vows in front of the most perfect witnesses you could ever ask for, gave one other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives, and donned an old movie dress and a jacket from Ben’s closet.

Even for a (short) march down the aisle, they had Bluetooth. But in the end, it turned out to be the most perfect wedding we could have hoped for. One that we had imagined for a very, very long time and was finally realized (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another).”

“When love is genuine, the commitment we make to one another to care for one another, understand one another, be patient and loving is the only thing that matters in a marriage.

There it was. And a whole lot more. Our best night ever. I appreciate the Little White Wedding chapel allowing me to change there while Ben did so in the men’s room.”

The “I’m Real” singer reflected on her love and the private ceremony, in which her children were there, as she concluded her statement.

“All you need is love, as they said, and they were correct. We are so appreciative to have that in abundance, a new, great family of five incredible kids, and a life with so much to look forward to “She composed.

“If you hang around long enough, you might find the best moment of your life with your kids and the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with within a drive-through in Las Vegas at 2:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through. Love is a wonderful thing—possibly the nicest thing ever—and it’s worth waiting for.”

JLo signed off with her new name to complete the transaction and further establish her new married status. Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, with love.

Mrs. Affleck also included a few photos of her and Ben from their wedding day in addition to the statement. The Hustlers actress posted images of Emme posing in the back of a car while she sits close to her brother Max and herself and Affleck dressed in their wedding gear.

The actress also uploaded a video of her hubby changing and then flaunting his white jacket in the mirror.

As she posed for a video, the bride also gave admirers a closer look at her white lace dress and veil. In the video, Lopez dances while displaying her wedding gown and expressing her excitement for the big day.

Just over a year after they renewed their romance in February 2021 and less than three months after Lopez made their engagement public, the pair wed in Las Vegas.

Prior to their 2004 breakup, Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 when he proposed with a distinctive pink ring. Following her breakup with her ex, Alex Rodriguez, they reconnected romantically while still on good terms. The two became Instagram official in July 2021 and haven’t been hesitant about displaying PDA.

The fourth marriage for Lopez. From 1997 to 1998, she was previously wed to Ojani Noa. From 2001 to 2003, she was married to Cris Judd; from 2002 to 2004, she was wed to Marc Anthony. Max and Emme are twins that Lopez and Anthony share.

Affleck is engaged to be married again. From 2005 to 2018, he was formerly wed to Jennifer Garner. They have three kids together: Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet.