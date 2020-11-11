Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson rom-com changes launch dates

The following day, yet another film becomes transferred off its launch date. MARRY ME, starring Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson, is going from its February 12, 2021 slot. The offender is once more the international pandemic that has made many movies do the discharge shuffle.

MARRY ME will open May 14, 2021. The movie is carrying the slot formerly held by Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s SPIRIT UNTAMED, that has been transferred to June 4, respectively 2021. The February launch date appeared perfect for a rom-com such as MARRY ME since it could have taken advantage of their flourishing Valentine’s Day weekend but it’s up in the air if or moviegoing are even back to normal from February 2021. It seems like the studio chose to play it safe and change the movie farther down the launch slate since they clearly believe they have a movie that may possibly work well if given the opportunity. In accordance with”Deadline”, it’s but one of both Lopez and Wilson’s greatest examined attributes in trailer screenings.

At the movie, Lopez depicts a music celebrity that marries an entire stranger (Owen Wilson) during one of her movies after figuring her out spouse (played with Latin artist Maluma) is cheating on her The film also stars Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon. The film was based on a picture book of the exact same title by Bobby Crosby and also helming the film is Kat Coiro, that lately scored a good position directing episodes of this upcoming Marvel Disney+ show, She-Hulk.

Jennifer Lopez additionally took to her FB webpage and shared two fresh pictures of this movie because she announced the launch date change for her lovers. The caption read “#ChangeTheDate! You are encouraged to Marry Me May 14, 2021! ) #MarryMeMovie #NuyoricanProductions #OwenWilson.” You may take a look at the two new pictures in the movie below!

Can it be a intelligent choice to transfer MARRY ME about the program?