Jennifer Lopez needed to Convince Director Adam Shankman To Twist in’The Wedding Planner’

Jennifer Lopez is awaiting her large break from the romantic comedy genre of films and it all began with The Wedding Planner.

But the 51-year old actress and singer describes that she needed to actually convince manager Adam Shankman to hire her to the part of Mary in the movie, reverse Matthew McConaughey.

Jennifer participate in Variety’s Ability of Girls Conversations and talked with her business partner and representative, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas concerning the movie and it nearly did not happen because of her.

She disclosed that before this film, Jennifer had been pigeon-holed in functions of”the maid, ” the Rosie Perez kind functions, the dishwasher, the more that, the ”

“I needed to sort of break from this and convince someone to put me at the very first romantic comedy, that I believe was The wedding ”

She moves on, showing the way the job has been eventually given for her”I had been, as you mentioned, sort of hot in the moment and you had been my representative and you’re asking for a particular cost which you believed I merited plus they had been buckling back . [Adam] came into one of my listing signings and he said give her what she needs.”

“The thought that someone like me, by my desktop, that had been a girl, would garner that kind of, you understand, cost within this business. It turned out to be a major thing.”

Jennifer is a regular face in marriage pictures today, such as her forthcoming one, Marry Mewith Owen Wilson, plus she’s only combined Shotgun Wedding with Armie Hammer.

In case you did not watch, Matthew and Jennifer recently mused about bettering The Wedding Planner globe…