Jennifer Lopez Models Cute Purses & More Throughout New Fashion Shoot

Jennifer Lopez holds on a tiny emerald green bag when shooting a fresh fashion effort in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 12).

It resembles the 51-year old actress and singer will probably return for a second Coach effort, since she modeled a number of those adorable bags out of their forthcoming collection, in addition to some jackets she mixed with her adorable skirt and tennis sneakers seem.

Throughout the take, Jennifer had been observed leaping up and down alongside a construction for some adorable shots before shifting into various bags and coats.

Before this season, Jennifer, together with Michael B. Jordan, fronted the style effort.

Just lately, she added her own twins, Max and Emme, at the brand new holiday effort, also.

In case you missed it, then it was only announced that among Jennifer‘so brand new films had to be postponed until the following year.

