Jennifer Lopez Makes a Style Statement With Matching Outfit and Cup

Jennifer Lopez‘s most up-to-date style second is that our cup of java.

It is no secret that the Hustlers celebrity knows how to bring about the glamour if she is on-the-go or insulting. To get a late-night on Friday, Oct. 23, the”Jenny From the Block” singer appeared seamlessly chic after being seen at The Soho House on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, Calif.

Creating a fashion statement, J.Lo perfectly matched her outfit into one of the renowned bedazzled cups. The celebrity uttered a comfy multicolored sweater which featured fall-like colors like grey, chocolate brown, beige and black. Like her skirt, her cup has been adorned with silver and bronze crystals which lined up with the stripes of this sweater.

Growing her off lewk, the Marry Me superstar paired her panties and cup using a diving white shirt, black slacks, a paperboy hat plus diamond-studded strand earrings.

Her glam additionally paired the vibe of her outfit, as she awakens her trademark”J.Lo shine” with a blinding highlighter plus a luminious bronzer.