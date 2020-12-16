Jennifer Lopez Declared as Headliner for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Periods Sq.

Immediately after her sensational general performance at this year’s Tremendous Bowl, Jennifer Lopez is ending the yr with her return to the Rockin’ Eve stage.

Jennifer Lopez is a film and audio sensation with numerous awards below her name. The trend designer will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and the exciting news was introduced by way of Twitter.

The official account for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve shared the news along with a powerful video clip of Lopez. The footage captured the crooner in distinctive desirable outfits moreover scenes taken from her many performances.

The 51-yr-aged could be noticed displaying off her curves and dance moves even though rocking her hair in numerous chic variations. The caption which revealed Lopez’s job and the event’s premiere day, examine:

“The one particular and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve phase to headline from Moments Sq.! Sign up for us Reside December 31st at 8/7c on ABC.”

The “Hustlers” star began her calendar year by performing at Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIV and will end the calendar year by joining Ryan Seacrest in New York for the stunning New Year’s Rockin’ Eve display.

Hollywood’s feeling Lucy Hale will also join Seacrest in New York’s Situations Sq..

The a single and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Periods Square! Be a part of us Dwell December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mf7nhO7KnH

— New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 15, 2020

The function will also attribute performances from various stars. The A-listing lineup reportedly incorporates actor and singer, Billy Porter, the “All By means of the Night time” crooner, Cyndi Lauper, and singer, Jimmie Allen.

Seacrest also told sources that he and the stars had been fired up to make the exhibit an unforgettable working experience for anyone. He will be the show’s host in New York though the renowned songstress Ciara will be web hosting from Los Angeles.

This will also mark the “Level Up” singer’s fourth yr at the display when renouned nation singer Jessie James Decker will just take the function of the night time-time Powerball correspondent.

Hollywood’s feeling Lucy Hale will also join Seacrest in New York’s Occasions Sq. and the television host told resources he was happy to have the actress, as properly as Porter, sign up for him in welcoming a brand name new calendar year.

This year will also mark the show’s 49th anniversary and in accordance to the producers there will be over 5 hrs of performances and due to coronavirus, the celebration will never be open up to the general public.