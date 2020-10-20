Jennifer Lopez Criticized For Calling Herself A”Dark Girl In The Bronx” At New Song

Jennifer Lopez has discovered himself in hot water after a few fans found controversial lyrics inside her cooperation with Colombian singer Maluma.

About the course”Lonely” JLo sings“Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx,” which translates into

“I will always be the Dark woman in the Bronx.”

A clip in Jenny From The Block singing the lyrics had been published on the internet that stared the dialogue.

somebody please tell me that this is not actual pic.twitter.com/dnYJCmT5yg

Some have attempted to shield the lyrics, with Google translate to attempt to get clarity about the contentious lyrics. The translation supposedly states,

“Ill always function as n*gga in the Bronx.”

However, it ends up JLo did actually call herself a Black woman from the Bronx about the trail.

Some enthusiasts also have caused the fact that Jennifer Lopez utilized the expression”n*gga* within my own 2001 monitor”I’m Real.” On the trail she participates,

“Today folks yelling”what the bargain with you personally and so?” I inform’em n*ggas mind their biz but they do not hear me ”

Check out the way the net responded below:

Wait wait wait…. . I understand jlo didn’t just say she is a black woman by the bronx in Spanish TELL ME that I HEARD THAT WRONG pic.twitter.com/KptLNOCciu

Jlo… a black woman in the Bronx? Pic.twitter.com/Jxd8ZUDGbr

JLo stated that she is a black woman from the Bronx! ) Pic.twitter.com/KCEBlrkcdT

Jlo called himself a black woman in the Bronx. She actually gets under my skin with her antics. It is vv odd. It is offering me… pic.twitter.com/c2grIEIzCH

Wait actual fast did y’all her JLO telephone herself that the black woman in the Bronx???? Pic.twitter.com/gA0opmy4eu

JLo called himself a Black woman in the Bronx? Pic.twitter.com/WhTXT4znXC

Jennifer Lopez has ever been proud of the Bronx roots. Earlier this season she submitted a photo wearing a picture tee en route to her destination having a top which read”Bronx Girl Magic.”

“@JLo Bronx Girl Magic”

The term is a midsize New York Burrough-spin about the popular term, #BlackGirlMagic.

Which are the ideas about Jennifer Lopez calling himself a Dark Girl in the Bronx? Tell us in the comments!