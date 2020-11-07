Jennifer Lopez Cries Tears of Joy While Learning About Biden’s Grow (Video)

Jennifer Lopez is crying tears of happiness after studying Joe Biden is the projected winner of this 2020 presidential elections.

The 51-year old entertainer filmed a movie out of her bed Saturday afternoon (November 7) and that she shared with it to her Instagram Stories.

“I am so happy this afternoon. Echoing the voice of everybody saying that we’re led toward a much better day, a united nation, I am only crying tears of happiness. I expect that all of us will come together and appreciate one another and enjoy each other. It is a brand new day,” Jennifer said.

While viewing the news, she given exactly what the anchors were stating. She stated,”They are saying it is time to heal deep wounds come together. We’re the United States of America, the best nation in the world.”

In a different clip that she added,”History has been made now for all little women that got loudly around the globe. It’s a wonderful, amazing moment. God bless everybody.”

Notice how many celebs are responding to the information of Biden‘s triumph.