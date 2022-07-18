Jennifer Lopez Switches Her Last Name to Affleck Following Her Las Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, capping off a relationship that spanned two decades and featured on countless tabloid covers. Lopez revealed their nuptials in a fan newsletter titled “We did it” on Sunday. Lopez first announced their engagement in April in the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “love Is Lovely. Love Is Gentle. Love, It Turns Out, Is Patient.

lopez Replied in A Note Signed by Jennifer Lynn Affleck, “20 Years Patient.”

Lopez writes that the couple travelled to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line with four other couples for their licence, and was married shortly after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, which has a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez claimed that a Bluetooth speaker played their brief procession down the aisle. She referred to it as the best night of their life.

“Stay around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 a.m. in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend the rest of your life with,” Lopez added.

The couple’s wedding became public on Sunday after the Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada revealed that they had gotten a marriage licence on Saturday. According to the marriage licence application, Lopez intends to take the name, Jennifer Affleck.

In 2005, Affleck Married Jennifer Garner, with Whom He Has Three Children. in 2018, They Divorced.

Lopez and Affleck’s representatives declined to comment. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s, giving rise to the moniker “Bennifer,” before rekindling their love last year. They previously appeared in “Gigli” in 2003 and “Jersey Girl” in 2004. They became engaged but never married around that time.

Lopez has previously been married three times. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She and musician Marc Anthony have been married for a decade, having married in 2004. They have 14-year-old twins.

Related Articles: