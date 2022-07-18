Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out Following Ben Affleck’s Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez revealed her marriage to Ben Affleck in an email to her fans on Sunday afternoon. Lopez wore a “dress from an old movie” and Affleck wore a blazer from his closet to their wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, after a year after rekindling their affair.

Within hours of TMZ reporting that the couple had obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, Lopez sent out a special edition of her On the JLo newsletter to supporters with the simple subject line, “We did it.” The letter contained images from the wedding as well as clips of the celebrities getting ready. “We completed the task. Love is lovely. Love is gentle. Love, it turns out, is patient. Twenty years of endurance, “She started. “Exactly what we were looking for.”

According to Lopez, the two were in line behind two couples and “barely” made it to the white wedding chapel before midnight.

The chapel personnel stayed late to take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible.

“So, with the best witnesses you could possibly imagine, a dress from an old movie, and a blazer from Ben’s closet,” Lopez wrote, “we said our own vows in the little chapel and handed each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.” “There was even Bluetooth for a (brief) march down the aisle. But, in the end, it was the best wedding we could have hoped for. One we fantasized about for a long time and finally realized (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another).”

Lopez continued, “When love is true,” the only thing that matters in marriage is “one another and the vow we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another.” As they look forward to their life with five “wonderful” children, their new blended family has “plenty” of love. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel.

“Stay around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty a.m. in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend eternity with,” Lopez ended. “Love is a wonderful thing, perhaps the nicest thing, and it is well worth the wait.” Lopez signed the note “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” confirming that she had altered her last name.

