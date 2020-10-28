Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer to headline action-comedy

Lionsgate has lined up two visually attractive stars to get their action-comedy SHOTGUN WEDDING. It’s been declared that Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will star in the movie while PITCH PERFECT’S Jason Moore will lead from a screenplay by Mark Hammer along with Liz Meriwether. Erin Westerman, President of Production Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, had this to say regarding the casting news:

“Jennifer and Armie’s mythical magnetism, individually and collectively, make them the ideal pairing with this action-comedy. Both of them are incredibly funny celebrities who could also deliver to the activity, however, what sets this film apart is how their infectious chemistry controls the monitor. You can not take your eyes away from .”

SHOTGUN WEDDING follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), that collect their adorable but quite opinionated households for the best destination wedding as the couple starts to get cold feet. And if this was not enough of a danger to the party, suddenly everybody’s lives are at risk once the whole celebration is taken hostage. Production is anticipated to start early next year on this undertaking.

Jennifer Lopez is coming from co-headlining that the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira back in February and getting rave reviews every year because of her supporting part in HUSTLERS. She’ll next be seen from the Universal rom-com MARRY ME reverse Owen Wilson. Armie Hammer has been coming from the Netflix thriller REBECCA which only bowed on Netflix a week and he’ll also star in DEATH ON THE NILE reverse Gal Gadot, that set release December 18, 2020.

Can YOU be attending the SHOTGUN WEDDING? )