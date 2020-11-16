Jennifer Lopez & Addison Rae Just Establish the most recent Red Carpet Trend

File this under motives we adore the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Tonight’s packed service is formally underway, and that better than to place Hollywood’s following fashion fad compared to the celebs who attended?!

TLDR: Jennifer Lopez, Addison Rae, Demi Lovato and much more celebrities placed the red in that season’s red carpet. No , red has been the latest colour to rock in the PCAs, plus it is a daring yet surprising alternative which we can not get enough of.

Their ensembles diverse from the compact and sophisticated into the daring and dramatic, making every every previous picture opp better than the past.

Case in point? Our picture gallery under. A few of the very stylish moments in the E! People’s Choice Awards (and our best-dressed listing ) are only a brief scroll off.