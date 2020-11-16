Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez & Addison Rae Just Establish the most recent Red Carpet Trend

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Jennifer Lopez & Addison Rae Just Set the Latest Red Carpet Trend

File this under motives we adore the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Tonight’s packed service is formally underway, and that better than to place Hollywood’s following fashion fad compared to the celebs who attended?!

TLDR: Jennifer LopezAddison RaeDemi Lovato and much more celebrities placed the red in that season’s red carpet. No , red has been the latest colour to rock in the PCAs, plus it is a daring yet surprising alternative which we can not get enough of. 

Their ensembles diverse from the compact and sophisticated into the daring and dramatic, making every every previous picture opp better than the past. 

Case in point? Our picture gallery under.  A few of the very stylish moments in the E! People’s Choice Awards (and our best-dressed listing ) are only a brief scroll off. 

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment