Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, More

2020 was no one’s great year, but like all the kinds right before it, the 365-working day time period was not devoid of its dazzling places. Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and additional stars were liable for bringing a minor joy to 2020 with photograph-ideal times that won’t before long be forgotten.

Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 57, proved they are the definition of welcoming exes when they reunited backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. The pair, who ended up married from 2000 to 2005, congratulated just about every other on their respective wins — her for Exceptional Effectiveness by a Woman Actor in a Drama Sequence for The Early morning Show and him for Fantastic Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood — and briefly held palms as they beamed. He was even observed pausing to view her acceptance speech.

Emma McIntyre, a Getty Visuals staff members photographer who captured the viral run-in, told Us Weekly, “I observed Brad coming down the hallway and sensed that there would be a picture-worthy moment. He named out ‘Aniston!’ and she turned about and they embraced and congratulated every single other. It was a instant of two attained men and women at the best of their match acknowledging just about every other’s successes and truly seeming satisfied to see one a further. The minute was actually touching and you could sense the respect among two individuals who’ve recognized each other 20+ yrs and are both excellent in their area.”

Pitt, for his component, afterwards reacted to the notice the instant received. “I never know,” he informed Enjoyment Tonight days right after the awards exhibit, noting that he experienced not read any headlines about the reunion. “I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna keep that way.”

Aniston, meanwhile, advised Further it was “sweet” that the Ocean’s Eleven star watched her speech backstage.

Though 2020 started off out like any other 12 months, with awards exhibits and in-person reunions, it took a flip as the coronavirus pandemic spread in the course of the globe. The 12 months was also marked by the resurgence of the Black Lives Make a difference motion, a divisive presidential election, surprise pregnancies and new couples.

Scroll through the gallery down below to revisit the greatest pictures of 2020!