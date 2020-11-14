Jenelle Evans’ SHADY Response Into Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mother

Seems like the goodbyes will not be gracious…

As we mentioned previously, Chelsea Houska completed her final period of Teen Mother 2 after almost a decade over earth MTV app. E! News checked in another Teen Mother two alum who’d already left the series to receive her shoot. Thus did Jenelle Evans have some ideas on the death? She definitely did!

The 28-year old advised the socket:

“Great for her. I believe her narrative was not fair to start with maybe TV is not intended for her”

Oop!

Gurl just can’t help herself! ) Maybe some of this is bitterness because she needed to leave the series beneath less graceful conditions?

Jenelle was fired out of MTV at 2019 following her spouse David Eason confessed to murdering the family puppy, resulting in a CPS investigation where the bunch briefly lost custody of the kid Ensley along with Evans’ kid Kaiser. And thank goodness, since there’s Teen Mother play, then there is anything the hell was happening there.

Now there’s a vacancy on this series, but the mother of three stated:

“I’d like my lovers to understand that I’m prepared to still talk about my story if I had the chance.”

Eason has not just let up along with his erratic behavior, thus we’re not certain they are likely to be welcomed into the MTV fold anytime soon.

(c) David Eason/Instagram

Shockingly Jenelle — that originally left across the entire dog murder item but then went back — maintained the few are getting along better than ever before, using recently celebrated their anniversary. She clarified:

“Our union was a rocky beginning and we’ve been through a whole lot. However, I feel as though because quarantine, we actually have got a whole lot closer. David is such a enormous help around the home and helping the children with college so that I could get things I want to get completed, because I work from home today.”

The fact superstar confessed that because the coronavirus catastrophe began, she has”gained any weight from becoming super lazy” and the household will frequently”forget to go outdoors and exercise” However, some fail is clear with all that is happening in the world — as well as all the health catastrophe in their home.

Jenelle lately shown on Instagram her son had an infected abscess in his stomach that started hammering his lymph nodes. Discussing with E!, she shared:

“Kaiser’s scenario began about three months ago. Everyone believed that Kaiser had pulled a muscle in his back after spending a week in Florida in [my ex] Nathan [Griffith]’s. I’d Kaiser hang out on the sofa for a couple of days for the area to fix. The place never treated and is currently infected. Now it is three months later and he has been about two antibiotics and a thirdparty. Doctors think that it’s an abscess and hammering his lymph nodes. If this past antibiotic does not help, the physicians say that they will need to empty it ! Hopefully this does not need to occur.”

We will be maintaining the 6-year-old along with his family in our head! Get well soon!

