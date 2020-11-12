Jenelle Evans Reacts into Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mother 2

Former Teen Mother two celebrity Jenelle Evans obtained a bit dishonest when requested concerning Chelsea Houska‘s impending departure from the facts series.

E! News supported on Oct. 30 which Houska, 29, has been departing the MTV series later 10 seasons. ) The fact superstar, who’s pregnant with her fourth child, according to Tuesday, Nov. 10, who”after much consideration and dialogue” with her loved ones members and friends, husband and her Cole DeBoer had made a decision to leave the series.

“Great for her,” Evans informed E! News. “I believe her narrative was not fair to start with maybe TV is not intended for her”

The two Houska and Evans were first cast members of Teen Mother two, which surfaced in 2011. They haven’t been besties, on or off-air, as is normal among cast members of several reality shows.

Evans was fired out of Teen Mother 2 in May 2019 following her spouse David Eason murdered her puppy Nugget since he believed that the furry friend threatened their kid. The ordeal directed the bunch to briefly drop custody of the union, Ensley, also Evans’ kid Kaiser, among her three kids.