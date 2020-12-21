Jenelle Evans: I’ve Completed So Quite a few Matters Worse Than Killing a Dog!

Jenelle Evans stays in shock.

She nevertheless can not consider it.

She’s nevertheless aghast that she was fired by MTV in 2019 only for the reason that she was an accomplice to the murder of an harmless household pet.

Appearing late last 7 days on one thing called This Family Tree podcast, Evans went back again in time and expressed her shock in excess of being enable go from Teenager Mother 2 in Could of final yr.

Why did this consider Evans aback in such a solid method?

Due to the fact she did so several other terrible things and producers have been completely cool with it.

Most likely not the most strong argument, but Jenelle is sticking by it.

“They filmed me on medication,” Evans reported, likely by way of her Quite questionable conduct on camera about the several years and introducing:

“They filmed me, no lie, nodding out on-camera. They filmed me likely to purchase cannabis, and my director understood I had it in my car.”

Jenelle stated that all of the “illegal stuff” she did for the duration of her Teen Mom times paled in comparison to the pet dog shooting incident.

“They weren’t even there and experienced nothing at all to do with it,” she said. “But they nevertheless allow me go.”

Very well… the dog capturing incident — which entailed spouse David Eason having the family members bullldog into the woods and taking pictures it dead — prompted an investigation by Baby Protective Serviices.

It also prompted the removal of Jenelle’s kids from her home for a month mainly because authorities thought they ended up currently being elevated in a harmful atmosphere.

So, yeah. Jenelle smoked a ton of pot.

But this circumstance was far worse.

It also sounds as if Jenelle is unfamiliar with straws and camels and backs and how it is quite plausible and understandable for someone to do just one as well many inappropriate/despicable/unlawful factors.

And when that happens?

You get fired from your really general public system.

Jenelle, YOUR Partner MURDERED YOURR Pet.

Recalling the telephone call she acquired on the working day she was provided a pink slip, Evans spelled out on the podcast that she knew immediately when MTV identified as her what was about to occur.

She remembered telling executives that she comprehended the backlash she was garnering online and that it would appear terrible for the community.

She claimed she did not even blame the network for firing her.

Alternatively, Evans alleges she was instructed to make it audio like was NOT fired … just let go for the year that was airing at the time only, leaving place for her to occur again later after the uproar experienced died down.

“So then it gets plastered everywhere you go that I’m fired,” Evans went on to say in the interview.

“People continue to assume I was fired and MTV won’t speak up about it. And which is where I’m at.”

Evans was between the originals on Teen Mother 2, a team that involved her, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

With Houska not too long ago announcing her programs to go away the method, there was briefly some chatter that MTV might, without a doubt, invite Jenelle again into the fold.

Alas, they chose Ashkey Jones as an alternative.

As you can inform, Evans is just not quite joyful about this selection.

But we are.

