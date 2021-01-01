Jenelle Evans: I am These kinds of a Better Person Than I Utilized to Be, Dude!

Jenelle Evans is an complete mess.

You know it, we know it, everyone knows it.

She was a mess all the way again in the extremely to start with episode of Teenager Mother 2, and she’s even now a mess all these several years afterwards.

It is just a frequent condition of currently being for her at this stage.

Ok, so now that we’re wondering about Jenelle’s lifestyle heritage, let us change gears and chat about a the latest growth for our favourite reality demonstrate …

Netflix started off streaming the initial pair of seasons of Teenager Mom 2!

That means that those of us who have noticed the exhibit can go back again and relive its glory days, and it also signifies that a total new viewers is currently being exposed to it.

Do you see wherever we are heading with this?

For the earlier couple months, so several folks have been looking at or rewatching Jenelle reduce custody of baby Jace to her mother.

They are viewing her steal her mom’s credit history card and operate absent with Kieffer, they’re seeing her telling her attorney that she are not able to go to jail simply because she has tickets to the Kesha live performance — that’s why she bought all individuals feathers in her hair, bear in mind?

And with so numerous extra persons looking at the exhibit, so a lot of more persons are using the time to achieve out to Jenelle to allow her know how awful she was.

Feel it or not, she would not really like that.

“You should halt sending dislike just simply because this is the 1st time you’ve got witnessed TM2,” she pleaded on Twitter.

“This was from 10 many years in the past,” she ongoing. “I have grown a ton considering that then, acquired plenty of lessons, and hope all of you were capable to relate.”

“Truly feel like I am reliving every little thing all more than once again with the feedback I acquire.”

It should not be fun for her to get negative responses, and as much as she might deserve them, they do not seriously provide a purpose.

But if she’s truly striving to say that she’s a different human being than she was back then …

Woman.

To be good, some points have improved for the much better.

As significantly as we know, she hasn’t stolen from her mom a short while ago, and she has not been arrested for a while.

She’s also managed to stay away from heroin for numerous years now, which is sincerely an incredible achievement.

But in numerous, numerous other methods, matters have remained the exact.

She nevertheless won’t have custody of Jace, she even now smokes weed all the time, and although she and her mother get along now, that is a fairly the latest advancement.

Her negative angle hasn’t altered one particular little bit, and her taste in males has by some means gotten even even worse.

Actually, a great deal of items have gotten even worse.

The early seasons of Teen Mother 2 under no circumstances showed her carrying out issues like chasing a stranger dwelling soon after he cut her off in visitors and pulling a gun on him whilst her kid was in the vehicle, for instance.

And just previous 12 months, she temporarily shed custody of her other young ones, as well.

She’s the similar person she was back again then, she’s just ramped matters up, you know?

If folks who just viewed the present cared sufficient to reach out to her, they in all probability took the time to check out out what she’s been up to in the previous several a long time, so it’s form of silly for her to pretend like she’s developed and matured.

We all know the truth.

