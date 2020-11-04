Jeffree Star’s Ex Andre Marhold & Bobby Lytes Are Spending Personal Time Together

It appears like there’s a new star couple for people to continue our radars. Andre Marhold appears to have moved from attractiveness mogul Jeffree Star to fact celebrity Bobby Lytes. Andre Marhold lately happened into his Instagram and discuss a picture of himself spending time in the swimming pool with his own rumored bae Bobby Lytes. In addition, he appeared to have a shot his ex Jeffree Star and captioned the picture

“MIA was entertaining!!! Def not concerned without a [shooting star emoji]”

Bobby Lytes additionally resisted Andre Marhold that his #MCM.

It is excellent to understand this Andre Marhold seems to be in a much better location after his harsh breakup with Jeffree Star. As previously mentioned, a month Jeffree Star happened to Instagram and convicted Andre Marhold of approving him. He shared with a photograph of him Andre Marhold with all the caption:

“Hey! As you can not answer the phone at this time, do you provide me all of the things back which you stole out of my home?? What type of lowlife f***ing scum does this? Give back it!!!! In the event you require return tag, simply ask [laughing Emojis].”

Jeffree Star shared a movie online and proceeded to describe his accusations from his ex-boyfriend.

But Andre Marhold happened to his Instagram webpage and refused the promises made by Jeffree Star.

Which are the ideas on Andre Marhold maybe going on towithBobby Lytes? Tell us in the comments.