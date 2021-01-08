Jeffree Star slams Kanye West hook up rumors and suggests they ‘never met’ following rapper’s ‘divorce’ from Kim Kardashian

JEFFREE Star has slammed the shocking rumors he’s relationship Kanye West and was the cause for his nasty divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The natural beauty YouTuber created it crystal clear that he is “single” and “not sleeping with anyone” as speculation circulates the world wide web that he experienced a fling with the Grammy-profitable rapper.

After days of fueling rumors he and Kanye, 43, were being an product, Jeffree, 35, uploaded a lengthy movie to his YouTube web site.

He captioned the video: “Hi 2021, let’s chill out. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the condition of Wyoming.”

The internet feeling then went on to tell his just about 17 million subscribers: “I’m single … I’m not sleeping with anybody.

“This is so strange … this is so stupid. Allow me just say this 1 time … I like quite tall males,” he included.

Jeffree is just in excess of 6’ tall while the Yeezy mogul stands at 5’7”.

To more shut down the rumors, Jeffree ongoing: “Me and Kanye have hardly ever hung out.

“And this complete detail is really funny. I get why folks are truly laughing about this.

“In an aged track of mine from 2009 called B***h Be sure to, I say a line about Kanye.

“But it was extremely like Eminem. I outlined like 50 celebrities,” he additional of his dance observe.

Previously today, Jeffree fueled the courting rumors by sharing a picture where fans insist Kanye is witnessed in the reflection of his sunglasses.

The make-up specialist appeared to be in the vicinity of the Wyoming ranch Kanye has been staying at the previous year.

As he held a reside rooster with the snowy mountains in the background, a few men and women can be viewed in the reflection of his polarized sunglasses.

Supporters have insisted that one of the folks in issue in Kanye which even more heightened speculation the pair hooked up.

The allegations ended up started out by a TikTok person known as Ava Louise, who is regarded for a viral clip of herself licking a plane toilet seat for the “coronavirus challenge”.

Ava mentioned in a clip that she wasn’t shocked by stories that Kim and Kanye are heading for divorce.

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a quite popular beauty expert, male beauty guru, a ton of folks in the scene have acknowledged for a though,” she claimed.

“A large amount of persons in the scene have known for a even though.”

The influencer admitted she has no “concrete proof” to again up her statements, but alleged that an entertainment lawyer in LA explained to her.

Far more excitement escalated earlier this 7 days when the make up mogul shared a photograph of himself with rainbow-coloured hair and sporting a pink dressing robe.

“I’m completely ready for Sunday Provider,” he captioned the shot, in reference to Kanye’s well-known Christian gatherings.

Jeffree also shared a video of himself in Wyoming, in which Kanye life on a $28 million ranch.

Just lately, the cosmetics artist moved to Casper, Wyoming which is two to a few several hours away from Kanye’s nation property.

Earlier this 7 days, studies surfaced that Kim is “finished” with her marriage and is planning to split from Kanye.

The couple – who married in 2014 – have 4 young children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one particular.