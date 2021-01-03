Jeff Rosenstock shares two new music ‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’

American punk musician Jeff Rosenstock wrapped up 2020 by sharing two new music, titled ‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’.

He produced the acoustic duet ‘Caring’ on December 30 with Laura Stevenson, whom he performed with in the punk collective Bomb the Tunes Marketplace! prior to his solo endeavours.

Rosenstock then followed up with the sprawling, fuzzy heat of ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ on New Year’s Eve.

Pay attention to the new tracks underneath:

2020 DUMP by Jeff Rosenstock

Upon the release of ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ on New Year’s Eve Rosenstock claimed, “Wishing just about every one particular of you endurance, health, kindness, like and massive good results and monetary gains that take a look at your character in techniques you couldn’t perhaps imagine in 2021. Farewell, negative yr.”

The tracks have been additional to the punk musician’s demo EP ‘2020 DUMP’, which he initial released on Bandcamp in September. It was uploaded with 4 original tracks, to which Rosenstock included more during the year.

‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ completed the EP, which also comprises tracks such as ‘Done Completed Done’, ‘Fox In The Snow’, ‘Old Cold’ and additional.

In May, the artist surprise-released his fourth studio album ‘NO DREAM’, the abide by-up to 2018’s ‘POST-‘. He shared a Teenage Stepdad-produced songs movie for the album’s keep track of ‘Scram!’ a handful of months afterwards, marking his to start with visuals for the LP.

Rosenstock also performed a 50 %-hour livestream in October, showcasing cuts from ‘NO DREAM’ among other materials.