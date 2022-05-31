Jeff Gladney Girlfriend? Accusations of Assault on His Girlfriend Were Made Against Him

Jeff Gladney (December 12, 1996 – May 30, 2022) was an American football cornerback in the National Football League (NFL). Gladney was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings after a strong collegiate career at Texas Christian University. Gladney was murdered in a car accident in Dallas, Texas, just before the start of the NFL season in 2022.

Gladney was taken 31st overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Gladney was competing for a starting berth in his debut training camp against Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, and fellow rookie Cameron Dantzler. Gladney was the team’s fourth cornerback at the start of the season, behind Dantzler, Hughes, and Hill. Citations are required.

During the Vikings’ 40–23 defeat to the Falcons in Week 6, Gladney earned his first forced fumble against running back Brian Hill. For the 2020 season, he has 81 total tackles, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

On August 3rd, 2021, he was released on bond after being charged with domestic abuse. Gladney was found not guilty of the allegations leveled against him.

View this post on Instagram

Even Though He Didn’t Have a Wife, Jeff Gladney Was Suspected of Assaulting His Girlfriend.

Jeff Gladney’s partner accused him of assaulting her in 2021, stating that he hit her for two hours on a highway.

Jeff Gladney, a former cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, died at the age of 25. He paid respect to Gladney on social media during the 2020 season, when he played beside him in Minnesota.

Jeff Gladney, a former Minnesota defensive back, has never married or had children with anyone else. He was accused of sexually assaulting one of his ex-girlfriends in March 2022 but was judged not guilty. Jeff Gladney has an ex-girlfriend named Jane Doe. When he was a player for the NFL, he was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend in April of last year

Jeff Gladney Didn’t Have a Wife, but His Girlfriend’s Name Was

Jeff Gladney, a former Minnesota cornerback, was never married and never had a wife. He was accused of sexually assaulting one of his ex-girlfriends in March 2022 but was acquitted. Jane Doe was Jeff Gladney’s ex-girlfriend. The late NFL cornerback was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend in April of last year.

Jeff’s ex-girlfriend, who has remained anonymous, accused him of assaulting her and beating her for about two hours on a highway journey.

The assault began on April 1, 2021, when Jeff’s then-girlfriend went through his phone and discovered a text exchange with another woman, according to USA Today. Jeff had recently paid for his haircut and given him $50 via the cash app, and his girlfriend had bought her a pair of $700 LV sunglasses.

Things immediately spun out of control after she moved $100 from Jeff’s phone to her account. According to the lawsuit, Gladney shouted at her to unlock her phone, tugged her hair, struck her, strangled her, and slammed her face into the dashboard while driving.