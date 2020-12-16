Jeff Dye Responds to Kristin Cavallari, Austen Kroll Courting Rumors

Not apprehensive! Jeff Dye seemingly responded to the Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll courting rumors after the two actuality stars partied alongside one another previously this month.

“He wishes. 😉,” the 37-year-previous comic, who has been viewing Cavallari due to the fact Oct, tweeted on Tuesday, December 15.

Cavallari, who split from spouse Jay Cutler in April, sparked speculation on Sunday, December 13, when she hung out with the Southern Charm star, 33, his costar Craig Conover and her BFF Justin Anderson.

The foursome had dinner in Nashville before possessing a drunk dance bash, all of which was documented on an Instagram Stay. A single of the clips confirmed the Unusual James founder, 33, on Kroll’s shoulders, days right after his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy revealed they have been no for a longer time collectively.

“My apologies for the Instagram lives final night. new rule: my phone ought to be locked up when i consume,” Anderson wrote on Monday, December 14, by way of Instagram. “This 2020 friendship is 1 for the publications ♥️ @caconover @krollthewarriorking @kristincavallari.”

The Laguna Beach alum, who befriended the Bravo stars though going to Charleston in Oct, dealt with the romance rumors on Monday.

“I did not notice I was not authorized to have Good friends that are guys,” she wrote by way of her Instagram Story.

After their wild Nashville night time, the Stitching Down South founder completely advised Us Weekly that he thinks Kroll requirements to “heal from his trauma” with LeCroy prior to embarking on a new romance. Conover, 31, noted that he would be “fine” with his pal dating Cavallari finally, however, indicating, “I think it would be great. Two of my terrific good friends relationship is fun!”

Before this thirty day period, LeCroy, 31, verified solely to Us that she and Kroll had break up for superior just after relationship on and off for nearly 3 several years. “I am 1,000 percent solitary,” she stated.

Kroll, for his part, spoke to Us past thirty day period about his friendship with the Really Cavallari alum. He said it commenced following Cavallari arrived to city with Anderson and experienced meal with him and Conover. “We’ve all been in contact ever since,” he explained. “We experienced a blast with them.”

Cavallari has been joined to Dye given that October when the pair were being spotted kissing in Chicago. Before this month, the duo had been noticed packing on the PDA in Mexico.

“Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is tremendous incredibly hot and fiery proper now,” a supply advised Us past month, pointing out that their connection is “a relaxed courting condition.”

Cavallari and Cutler identified as it quits in April after seven years of relationship. They share a few little ones, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Sizzling Hollywood as just about every 7 days the editors of Us split down the best amusement information tales!

