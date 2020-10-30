Jeff Bridges thanks lovers to get”well wishes and enjoy” following lymphoma identification

Actor Jeff Bridges has thanked supporters to an outpouring of support and love after he affirmed his lymphoma analysis earlier this season.

The performer told fans a week he was fighting cancer, however, stated he had”a fantastic group of physicians and the prediction is great”.

At a new upgrade, Bridges shared with a photograph of himself at a hospital while undergoing therapy.

“that I need to thank you for reaching out through this moment, it feels great obtaining all the well wishes and enjoy,” the celebrity tweeted.

that I need to thank you for reaching out through this moment, it feels great getting all the good wishes and love! I will be sharing additional upgrades on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp

— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

The Oscar-winning celebrity also led fans to some other site which will form an internet journal of his wellbeing upgrades.

Bridges wrote:”This cancer thing will be attracting about feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, along with good old fashion love, and a lot of it, big time.

“I am feeling a lot of this comin’ my way, and man, I love it. It is infectious, all that love, like any sort of virus that is positive ”

Bridges proceeded to lead fans to some movie of his group performing their’Welcome Mat’, inviting fans to vote before next week’s election.

In a different connection, enthusiasts have already been shown a movie of Bridges speaking the value of environmentally-friendly guitars to be able to”take good care of their trees.”

Bridges signed :”I am lookin’ to maintain a venture with you men in developing a gorgeous lifestyle and universe for each of us”

Bridges’ last movie was 2018’s Bad Times In The El Royale, where he starred along with Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo along with Chris Hemsworth. This past year, it had been declared Bridges was cast from the coming FX drama show The Old Man.