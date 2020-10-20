Jeff Bridges Shows Lymphoma Identification

Jeff Bridges shown on Monday he has already been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The 70-year-old celebrity took into his social networking pages to split the statement together with followers, with reference to his own iconic The Big Lebowski character and giving a small insight to his analysis. Bridges composed on Twitter and Instagram:

“Since the Dude will say. . New S**T came to light. I’ve been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Though it’s a severe disorder, I feel blessed I have a terrific group of physicians and the outlook is great. I am beginning therapy and will definitely keep you posted in my own recovery.”

Jeff concluded his speech with all respect to his nearest and dearest, while also urging fans to get their voice heard at the approaching election:

“I am profoundly grateful for your support and love from my loved ones members and friends. Thanks for the prayers and well wishes. And, when I have you, then please make sure you go vote. Since we’re in this together. Vote.org. Enjoy, Jeff.”

Fans can expect to find that the longtime A-lister following in his most recent show, The Old Man, arriving to FX around Hulu at 2021, he stars in and executive produces. In a statement published to ET after his cancer information, FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu, also FX Productions delivered their very best wishes to Bridges:

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family through this tough period and they have our love and service. We wish him a secure and complete recovery. And, since Jeff always says’We’re all in this ‘ Jeff, we’re all in this with you.”

