Jeff Bridges Shows His Lymphoma Identification

Actor Jeff Bridges disclosed he has already been diagnosed with lymphoma and declared that he is starting therapy.

The legendary actor, 70, channeled his Big Lebowski personality, The Dude, to declare the information through Instagram about Monday, October 19.

“Since the Dude would say… New S–T has begun into light,” Bridges wrote. “I’ve already been diagnosed with lymphoma. Even though it’s a severe disorder, I feel blessed I have a excellent group of physicians and the outlook is great. I am beginning therapy and will definitely keep you posted in my own recovery.”

The real Grit celebrity continued,”I am deeply thankful for the support and love from my loved ones members and friends. Thanks for the prayers and well wishes. And, when I have you, then please make sure you go vote. Since we’re in this together.”

Bridges is your younger brother of actor Beau Bridges and son of late actor Lloyd Bridges. He’s been married to his wife, Susan Geston, as 1977. Together they discuss three brothers. He is set to star in and produce a coming show for FX around Hulu at 2021, branded The Old Person. FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP delivered Bridges well-wishes later he disclosed his diagnosis at an announcement produced to Us Weekly.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family through this tough time and also they have our love and service,” the announcement read. “We wish him a secure and complete recovery. And, since Jeff always says’We’re all in this ‘ Jeff, we’re all in this with you”