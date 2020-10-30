Entertainment

Jeff Bridges Shares Inspiring Update On Your Own Cancer Battle

October 30, 2020
Jeff Bridges Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges will keep on keeping on. 

Ten days following the Hollywood legend shared information of his lymphoma analysis, he submitted a heartwarming wellbeing update to his site on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

Accompanied by a photograph of Bridges proudly introducing at a hospital gown plus a few hand-drawn doodles, The Big Lebowski superstar composed,”This cancer thing will be attracting on emotions of precociousness & appreciation & great old fashion love & a lot of that, big time. I am feeling a lot of this comin’ my way, & guy I love it”

Bridges continued,”It is contagious, this love, including any sort of virus that is positive. I need to acknowledge & thank you guys for attaining out through this moment. It seems great, becoming all the well wishes & enjoy!”

“This cancer is which makes me love my mortality, love impermanence,” that the 70-year old additional. “I am understanding when I’ve s–not to discuss, now is the moment.”

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

