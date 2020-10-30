Entertainment

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About He Realized Following His Cancer Identification

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About What He Realized After His Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges is setting that the love considering showing his cancer investigation before this month.

Bridges, who’s battling lymphoma, shared with a photograph of himself treatment, together with a message about which he has learned through the encounter.

“This cancer thing will be attracting about feelings of preciousness and appreciation & great old fashion love, & plenty of it comin’ my way, & guy, I love it. It is contagious, this love, such as any sort of virus that is positive. I need to acknowledge & thank you guys for attaining out through this moment. It seems great, becoming all the well wishes & enjoy!”

He continued,”This cancer is which makes me love my mortality, love impermanence. I am understanding when I’ve s**t share, now is the moment.”

Bridges proceeded to shine light on trees, composing,”Do not you like in which we dwell?” Including,”Trees, guy gotta care for our trees they are us.”

Because of his whole message, see JeffBridges.com.

Breaking NEWS  Gene Simmons Remembers ‘Gentle Soul’ Eddie Van Halen
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment