Jeff Bridges Offers Update On His Cancer Fight:’I’ve S**Never To Share’

Jeff Bridges is providing fans a wellness upgrade after sharing his own lymphoma identification only over a week past.

On Thursdaythe legendary celebrity tweeted a thank you for his supporters for their help, together with a photograph (above) of himself posing in a hospital gown. Directing followers on his site, he composed:

“that I wish to thank you for reaching out through this moment, it feels great getting all of the wishes and enjoy!”

