Jeezy claims Gucci Mane Turned Down Verzuz Battle w/ Him

Jeezy has shown that rapper Gucci Mane turned down the chance to fight him Verzuz.

“I was like,’Swizz [Beatz] should I get it done, it is just 1 person I will do it ‘ and that he was just like,’Who?’ I was like,’Gucci. Reach him out. Allow me to know what is up,'” Jeezy told The Breakfast Club. “Swizz hit and he promptly collapsed. Cool, kept it going. I had been gonna take action for the civilization. We might have did it to its civilization.”

Gucci has publicly announced that the only means he’ll be participate in a Verzuz struggle is whether he is being paid $1 million.

Jeezy is combating T.I. following week Thursday on Verzuz. TI. Initially wished to combat 50 Cent, that turned down. Busta Rhymes then contested T.I., who turned him down, mentioning the”generational gap” because the motive.

GUCCI MANE CHILLING IN THE POOL

“And, it ai not no honor. I received an exponential quantity of admiration for you personally,” Tip said. “Busta is among the most incredible talents of the time, along with the catalogue is thick. It just ai not the same”