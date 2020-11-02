Jeannie Mai Hospitalized – Glad To Stop Dance With The Stars!

Such terrifying news!

Jeannie Mai was made to make this year of Dancing with the Stars ancient after being diagnosed using epiglottis, a possibly life-threatening shape of the neck which could block continued airflow to the lungs.

The co-host of this Actual revealed her abrupt, serious identification — and the simple fact that she had been hospitalized for this — in an announcement into Good Morning America on Monday. Inside, the 41-year old celebrity said (under ):

“My physicians discovered a health issue along with my throat that demands immediate attention and operation. I’m heartbroken my DWTS travel must finish. I’ve pushed myself to new limits emotionally and emotionally, and I am rather proud of just how far we have come”

Wow! Discuss sudden and severe.

The DWTS manufacturing team released their very own joint announcement to GMA roughly Jeannie’s passing, also, including:

“Jeannie has motivated usalong with countless fans, along with her power and dedication. We wish her a complete and quick recovery. Considering that Jeannie needed to draw from the contest, tonight’s show will include the eight remaining spouses plus one elimination”

The show must go on, obviously…

Sad to view Jeannie will not be part of it .

Get well soon, woman!!! We can not wait to watch you back to air ASAP!

